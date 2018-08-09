Williams Lake RCMP inspector reminds public to be aware of telephone scams

Anyone with information on a scam is encouraged to contact the local detachment

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, reminded the public Thursday of ongoing telephone scams.

“The RCMP, the Canada Revenue Agency and the banks will not call and request any personal information regarding social insurance numbers, money and or banking information,” Pelley said in a press release. “If this happens to you, do not send them money or give away your personal information.”

Sophisticated criminals are able to make the incoming phone number appear to be local, he added.

Pelley recommended people to share this information with elderly parents or family members.

Anyone with information about a telephone scam is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211 or Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

