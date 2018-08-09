Williams Lake RCMP remind the public to be aware of ongoing telephone scams. File photo

Williams Lake RCMP inspector reminds public to be aware of telephone scams

Anyone with information on a scam is encouraged to contact the local detachment

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, reminded the public Thursday of ongoing telephone scams.

“The RCMP, the Canada Revenue Agency and the banks will not call and request any personal information regarding social insurance numbers, money and or banking information,” Pelley said in a press release. “If this happens to you, do not send them money or give away your personal information.”

Sophisticated criminals are able to make the incoming phone number appear to be local, he added.

Read more: Telephone scam artists claim to be firefighters

Pelley recommended people to share this information with elderly parents or family members.

Anyone with information about a telephone scam is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211 or Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips www.bccrimestoppers.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service calls six fires out, discovers nine more
Next story
ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Just Posted

Prohibited driver arrested in McLeese Lake

The 32-year-old appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court Thursday

BC Wildfire Service calls six fires out, discovers nine more

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Williams Lake RCMP inspector reminds public to be aware of telephone scams

Anyone with information on a scam is encouraged to contact the local detachment

Take precautions when skies are smoky urges Interior Health

The Williams Lake area continues to be under special air quality and heat warning

Public input on CMH focus of upcoming meetings

The Patient Voices Network is hosting five different information sessions in the Cariboo Chilcotin region

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. family survives earthquake in Lombok

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

Man steals Magic cards and punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

Most Read