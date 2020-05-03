Williams Lake RCMP have two BMX bikes that were found abandoned in the middle of the road near Comer Street and Fourth Avenue on Friday, April 24. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP hoping to return BMX bikes to rightful owners

Two BMX bikes were found on April 24 in Williams Lake

If you’ve recently lost a BMX bike the RCMP in Williams Lake may have found them.

Const. Joel Kooger said a local frontline officer, while out doing patrols, found two BMX bike in the Comer Streetand Fourth Avenue North area.

“The bikes were left in the middle of the road with no one located in the area,” Kooger said. “Frontline members are looking to return the bikes to the rightful owners.”

Anyone who is missing a BMX bikeis asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 and provide a description of the missing bike.


Most Read