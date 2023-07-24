Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Trevor Alexis. (RCMP file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Trevor Alexis

Alexis is wanted for discharge of a firearm with intent

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Trevor Alexis, wanted for discharge of a firearm with intent.

Alexis is also wanted for possession of a prohibited firearm.

He is described as an Indigenous male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 232 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If Alexis is located the public is asked to contact the RCMP or local police jurisdiction and not to confront him.

Anyone with information about Alexis or where he might be, they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

