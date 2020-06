Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 1992 Honda VFR 750 motorbike that went missing in April 2020. (Photo submitted)

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a motorbike stolen in Williams Lake on April 18, 2020.

Williams Lake RCMP described it as a 1992 Honda VFR 750 motorbike that has a grey and purple stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211. People wanting to submit anonymous tips can do so through crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.



