Williams Lake RCMP honour Nova Scotia victims

Lakecity residents stood across the street from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Friday to watch the RCMP pay tribute to victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Officers from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment pay their respects Friday, April 24 during a service for the victims of Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, which included one RCMP officer. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) More than a dozen officers took part in the ceremony, spread out over several groups to maintain their social distance. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP officers march back to their detachment following a service in memory of Nova Scotia Const. Heidi Stevenson. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Central Cariboo Search and Rescue member Kaitlin Lebrun and other CCSAR members lay flowers at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment as a tribute to Nova Scotia officer killed in the line of duty. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dressed in red serge, more than a dozen RCMP officers took part in a ceremony Friday, April 24 to honour fallen Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson and all victims of the April 18 and 19 mass shooting.

“It’s sad. This kind of thing doesn’t happen in Canada,” said Kaitlin Lebrun, a member of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, who wiped away tears as she watched officers perform a ceremony outside the detachment.

Lebrun went on a youth exchange on the Navy ship HMCS Montreal and worked with the military for one month in August 2017. She was emotional over the loss of life of so many innocent victims, and reminded of the sacrifice of all RCMP, many of whom she works with on CCSAR calls.

“We laid flowers Monday (outside the detachment for officers),” Lebrun said. “They put their lives at risk every day and we are very thankful for them.”

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the event that occurred in Nova Scotia was an extreme tragedy and his sincere condolences go out to the families of those who lost loved ones or had family or friends injured.

“Many came forward in a time of chaos and terror to help their fellow family members, friends and members of the community. As a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police I am proud of those who came to the aid of others. I would like to also add that the selfless actions taken by Const. Stevenson and Const. Morrison were true acts of bravery in a time where so much chaos and danger was present,” Byron said.

“Moments such as this make me so proud of our team in Williams Lake as well as I know all at this detachment if put in the same situation would do all they could to protect their community.”

Byron encourages anyone that may be having a tough time dealing with this event to seek assistance from those that are trained to help.

