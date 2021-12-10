Williams Lake gets new top cop at RCMP detachment

Darren Dodge will begin the new job on Monday, Dec. 13

Darren Dodge has been hired to be Williams Lake RCMP’s new officer in charge. He takes on the the role Monday, Dec. 13. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP’s new acting inspector is excited to have landed the job.

“I was asked if there was any job in the North District that became available which one would I like and I said I’d be interested in Williams Lake and sure enough, it came open,” said Darren Dodge, who is presently the staff sergeant at the Quesnel RCMP.

Dodge will assume the new role on Monday, Dec. 13 and is no stranger to the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

He worked at the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit based out of Prince George for six years, mostly investigating homicides, and was the acting NCO for the Cariboo-Chilcotin on several occasions.

The main challenges he sees for the Williams Lake area are the opioid crisis and mental health issues, he said.

“It seems like every detachment that I am aware of has those issues and they seem to go hand in hand.”

Dodge anticipates continuing the work already started at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment with the targetting of prolific offenders.

“We are always going to have our eyes out for those people who victimize the less fortunate and the most vulnerable people at all times. They will be the top of our priority.”

Dodge has visited the Williams Lake detachment two times this week ahead of the transfer and praised the local staff.

“Williams Lake has a great reputation as a great detachment,” he said.

Originally from Saskatoon, Sask., Dodge joined the RCMP in his early 30s.

He worked as a frontline officer in Saskatchewan and Northern B.C. before moving to Prince George.

In 2014 he transferred to Quesnel to be the operations support sergeant, looking after civilian employees and the general investigation section.

“In 2015, I took over the operations role and did that for four years before becoming the detachment commander in September 2019,” he said.

When he is not working Dodge likes to spend time with his family.

He has two grown daughters in Southern B.C.

“I do a lot of reading and hiking and I play softball and football. I always get invited as the old guy on the weekend when the team needs somone,” he said, chuckling.

Sgt. Richard Weseen will become the acting staff sergeant at the Quesnel RCMP with Dodge’s departure.



