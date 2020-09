They responded to Downtown Towing at 4:30 a.m.

Williams Lake RCMP and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. are investigating a ‘suspicious’ fire involving a few vehicles and an outbuilding at a towing compound. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. and RCMP responded to a fire on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 a.m. involving a few vehicles and an outbuilding at Downtown Towing on Mackenzie Avenue South.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the fire is suspicious in nature and being investigated by the Williams Lake Fire Dept. and the Williams Lake RCMP.

More to come



news@wltribune.com

