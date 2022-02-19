Haylee Cooper, 16, is missing in the Williams Lake area, last seen Friday evening, Feb. 18. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP, family searching for missing teen

Haylee Cooper, 16, was last seen Friday evening near Marie Sharpe Elementary School

The family of a teenage girl in Williams Lake is appealing to the public for help to locate her.

Haylee Cooper, 16, was last seen Friday evening in Williams Lake.

“She went to Marie Sharpe School with a group other kids Friday night,” her mother May Cooper told the Tribune Saturday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Squire confirmed RCMP officers are investigating and out looking for Haylee.

Anyone with knowledge of Haylee’s whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

May began posting on Facebook Friday evening asking for help finding Haylee and also asked if anyone knows the whereabouts of Smiley Thorne, her daughter’s ex-boyfriend as well.

Haylee is Indigenous, with brown hair and stands about five feet tall.


