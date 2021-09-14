Williams Lake RCMP detain distraught woman threatening self harm in Boitanio Park

EHS was on scene to help a woman in Williams Lake Tuesday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act after threatening self harm Tuesday afternoon in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP blocked off a section of Borland Street Tuesday as they responded to a report of a distraught woman in Boitanio Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP rushed to Boitanio Park Tuesday afternoon to secure a distraught woman, who had a knife and was threatening self harm.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, who was on scene, said police closed the section of Borland Street beside Boitanio Park to keep the public safe while they responded to the call.

Witnesses on scene said the woman was distraught, and yelling, and had harmed herself.

Byron said officers and a police dog were able to secure the woman by restraining her before she could harm herself further.

She was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

