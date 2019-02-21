Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public for any information about an altercation on Gibbon Street Tuesday, Feb. 20 that resulted in one man sustaining a non-life-threatening stab wound. Patrick Davies photo

Williams Lake RCMP confirm stabbing occurred at Gibbon Street apartment building

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public for information about a stabbing that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 20, just after midnight.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment said at approximately 12:07 a.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation on Gibbon Street.

Read more: Williams Lake police secure scene at apartment building near hospital

“The investigation revealed there was a male who sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound and was subsequently transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital for treatment,” Pelley said, noting two individuals were arrested and subsequently released pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, police tape blocked off the entry-way to one of ground-level apartments and an RCMP officer was stationed at the site as they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


