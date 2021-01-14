Williams Lake RCMP confirm body discovered behind local business

Williams Lake RCMP were called to Broadway Ave, South in Williams Lake Jan. 14. (Black Press Media photo)

Williams Lake RCMP confirm a body was discovered Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021 behind a business on Broadway Ave. South.

Mounties and the coroner could be seen early Thursday morning behind Dog ‘n’ Suds Restaurant.

Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley said his officers are investigating the death in partnership with the coroner. There is no risk to the public and foul play is not suspected, he added.

Natalie Anderson of Dog ‘n’ Suds Restaurant said they were saddened by the discovery of the body on the back steps.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this person,” said Anderson.

