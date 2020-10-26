Williams Lake RCMP concerned for missing woman’s well-being

Amber Wuetz was last seen in Williams Lake

RCMP in Williams Lake is seeking the whereabouts of a second young woman reported missing.

Amber Wuetz was last seen in Williams Lake the week of Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Police are looking to speak with her and confirm her well being,” stated Cpl. Sam Nakatsu.

Also reported missing is 17-year old Angel Emile.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

