Williams Lake RCMP called to a fight, two people arrested

Two people facing charges for assaulting police officers, one for resisting arrest

Two people are facing charges for attacking police officers in Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon, officer in charge, said the incident happened Wednesday, July 19, near Shoppers Drug Mart.

“Members were flagged down for two males engaging in a consensual fight, which resulted in one getting knocked out,” he told the Tribune.

Police attended, the knocked out male was checked out and BC Emergency Health Services was called, he said.

“The man awoke and violently attacked members. He was arrested without incident and will face charges for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.”

McKinnon said there was also a female present who attacked police officers who is also facing charges.

