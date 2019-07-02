Williams Lake RCMP busy over Stampede rodeo weekend with 71 arrests

Drug and alcohol complaints made up more than half the calls for service

Over the entire Williams Lake Stampede weekend, RCMP housed 71 prisoners in cells, with the majority of those arrests relating to drug and alcohol complaints.

Considering the Williams Lake rodeo event is the sixth largest in the world, and third biggest in Canada, Staff Sgt. Del Byron said those numbers are “not bad.”

Breaking it down by the numbers, Byron said there were 183 calls for service, 65 of those relating to drugs and alcohol.

Eight prisoners attended after hours bail hearings over the weekend, while five prisoners were remanded for Williams Lake Provincial Court Tuesday.

Byron said the most serious charge over the weekend was an assault with a weapon.

