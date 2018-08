Williams Lake RCMP asking the public’s assistance in locating someone. File image

Williams Lake RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a male they are hoping to speak with.

The man is described as Indigenous, five feet and seven inches tall, with a moustache, tattoo of an owl on his upper right arm and shoulder, and drives a Black Ford150, noted Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations Friday.

“If you know this male or have information, please call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” Saunderson noted.