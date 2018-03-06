Williams Lake RCMP asking for assistance in hit and run investigation

Hit and Run occured between Boston Pizza and Greyhound Bus station

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in their investigation of a hit and run that occured Jan. 5, 2018.

The hit and run happened at 5:58 p.m. midway between Boston Pizza and the Greyhound Bus Station on Donald Road.

According to an RCMP release, dated March 7, two male occupants parked the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and then removed some items from the rear of the vehicle and moving them into the cab of a truck.

After entering Boston Pizza’s sports bar, another person arrived around 5:57 p.m. in a small SUV.

The person exited the SUV, had a short conversation with one of the original occupants that exited Boston Pizza and then entered the pick-up and backed out of the parking stall and into the parked vehicle, causing damage to the front drivers door.

The pick-up is described as a newer model black Dodge with chrome mag rims.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.