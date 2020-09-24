Williams Lake RCMP ask residents to keep on lookout for stolen car

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle stolen out of Williams Lake Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said at 1:03 p.m. police were called in relation to the theft of a red 2014 Kia Rio with the license plate number JMO5OH.

The Kia was taken from the 600 block of Carson Drive.

If anyone has any information please call the Williams Lake Detachment 1-250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

