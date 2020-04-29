Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating woman reported missing

Alison Sparks was last seen April 25 in the Williams Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for assistance locating Alison Sparks who has been reported missing.

Const. Joel Kooger said Sparks was last seen on the morning of April 25, 2020 in the Williams Lake area.

She is described as an Indigenous female, five feet and seven inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477 or send information to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

