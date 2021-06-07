Williams Lake RCMP ask public to assist in locating missing youth

Angel Emile has not been seen for 26 hours

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing youth in Williams Lake.

“We would appreciate any information and assistance as we attempt to locate Angel Emile,” RCMP note in a news release.

Emile was last seen over 26 hours ago according to staff at Cariboo House, 64 Windmill Crescent, said police.

The missing youth is described as Indigenous, 4’11” tall, 75 lbs, with long black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Adidas pants, white flip-flops and carrying a long black bag with sequins.

If you have any information regarding Emile’s whereabouts, please call 250-392-6211 and ask for the on duty watch clerk.

RCMP