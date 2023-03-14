Two recreational vehicles were hit with spray paint overnight recently in Williams Lake along Pigeon Avenue. (Black Press Media Photo)

Williams Lake RCMP ask for video footage after nighttime graffiti reports

One suspect has been arrested after overnight reports of vandalism

RCMP in Williams Lake were responding to multiple graffiti and vandalism reports overnight recently.

Corporal Brett Squire said some vandalism in the area of Columneetza area has been reported, including spray painting which contained gang references. Reports have been coming in over a number of days.

Two recreational vehicles on Pigeon Avenue were spray painted with red paint, in addition to a city of Williams Lake road sign.

Police said one arrest has already been made of a young suspect.

If anyone has additional damage to report or any video footage from the area they can call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 and reference file # 23-1605.

A city of Williams Lake road sign was sprayed with graffiti recently on Pigeon Avenue. (Black Press Media Photo)
