Williams Lake RCMP ask for help in locating vulnerable local woman

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marie Millette. (Photo submitted)

There is concern that she is not dressed warm enough for the weather

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a high risk missing person in Williams Lake.

Marie Millette (sometimes goes by Cecile) was last seen at 540 Borland Street at 11 a..m Thursday, Dec. 30.

Millette is described as; 152 cm tall, 45.5 kg, 57 years old, Caucasian female, red hair with gray roots. Last seen wearing glasses, jeans, a gray hoody and white slip on shoes.

“There is some concern she is under dressed for the weather,” noted RCMP.

The temperature Thursday afternoon sits at about -21C in the city.

Please contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211 with any information.

