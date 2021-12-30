Williams Lake RCMP ask for help in locating vulnerable local woman

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a high risk missing person in Williams Lake.
Marie Millette (sometimes goes by Cecile) was last seen at 540 Borland Street at 11 a..m Thursday, Dec. 30.
Millette is described as; 152 cm tall, 45.5 kg, 57 years old, Caucasian female, red hair with gray roots. Last seen wearing glasses, jeans, a gray hoody and white slip on shoes.
“There is some concern she is under dressed for the weather,” noted RCMP.
The temperature Thursday afternoon sits at about -21C in the city.
Please contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211 with any information.
