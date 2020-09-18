Williams Lake RCMP arrested one suspect, say witnesses on scene. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP arrest suspects on Broadway Avenue

The incident promoted swift response from police

Broadway Ave. north was closed briefly Friday afternoon, Sept. 18 due to a police incident.

There was a heavy police presence and the road was blocked off by police shortly after 2 p.m.

A witness told Tribune he saw RCMP apprehend at least one suspect hiding in the bushes in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue and take him into custody.

By 2:35 p.m. the road was reopened.

No word at this time what the arrest was regarding. Police on scene declined comment.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley told the Tribune one female and one male were arrested.

More to come.

