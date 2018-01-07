Williams Lake RCMP arrest prolific offender following hit and run assault

The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested a prolific offender following a brazen hit and run assault.

At 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 5, Clinton RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run where a Clinton resident had been struck by a vehicle. RCMP said it’s alleged the vehicle then proceeded two and a half blocks with the Clinton man on the hood of the car before being able to get off.

At 10 a.m. the same day, Williams Lake RCMP were asked to search for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates as the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Highway 97.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP spotted the suspect vehicle in Lac la Hache and made an arrest of a male driver and a female passenger.

Twenty-three-year-old Jared Ingle, a Williams Lake prolific offender, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified, resisting a peace officer, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and dangerous driving.

Twenty-nine-year-old Karla Mindel, also of Williams Lake, has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Both Ingle and Mindel remain in custody with their next appearance in Provincial Court schedule for Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are being recommended.

“The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit worked with the General Investigation Section and several neighbouring detachments to focus on this violent multijurisdictional offender,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge with the Williams Lake RCMP.

“The dedication and commitment of these officers, along with the co-operation of the public have enhanced public safety making this offender accountable to the courts.”

The RCMP want to remind the community to report anything to be suspicious in nature to the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.