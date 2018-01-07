The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested and charged a prolific offender following a hit and run that took place in Clinton on Jan. 5. (Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP arrest prolific offender following hit and run assault

The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested a prolific offender following a brazen hit and run assault.

The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested a prolific offender following a brazen hit and run assault reported in Clinton this week.

At 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 5, Clinton RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run where a Clinton resident had been struck by a vehicle. RCMP said it’s alleged the vehicle then proceeded two and a half blocks with the Clinton man on the hood of the car before being able to get off.

At 10 a.m. the same day, Williams Lake RCMP were asked to search for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates as the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Highway 97.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP spotted the suspect vehicle in Lac la Hache and made an arrest of a male driver and a female passenger.

Twenty-three-year-old Jared Ingle, a Williams Lake prolific offender, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified, resisting a peace officer, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and dangerous driving.

Twenty-nine-year-old Karla Mindel, also of Williams Lake, has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Both Ingle and Mindel remain in custody with their next appearance in Provincial Court schedule for Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are being recommended.

“The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit worked with the General Investigation Section and several neighbouring detachments to focus on this violent multijurisdictional offender,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge with the Williams Lake RCMP.

“The dedication and commitment of these officers, along with the co-operation of the public have enhanced public safety making this offender accountable to the courts.”

The RCMP want to remind the community to report anything to be suspicious in nature to the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Rogers Hometown Hockey continues in downtown Williams Lake Sunday
Next story
Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Just Posted

Rogers Hometown Hockey continues in downtown Williams Lake Sunday

NHL alumni, hockey circus and of course Ron MacLean today at Rogers Hometown Hockey

Williams Lake RCMP arrest prolific offender following hit and run assault

The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested a prolific offender following a brazen hit and run assault.

Stamps give fans a great show at Saturday night exhibition match-up

Rogers Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone drops the puck for Stamps game

Sunday preparations underway for day two of Rogers Hometown Hockey

The Rogers Hometown Hockey crew is busy cleaning snow in anticipation of today’s crowds.

VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour underway in Williams Lake

Downtown Williams Lake fills with hockey fans of all ages

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Most Read