Williams Lake RCMP arrest man, Quesnel woman in McLeese Lake, seizing drugs and a machete

The couple is alleged to be associated with a stolen truck from Williams Lake

Williams Lake police arrested a man and a Quesnel woman in McLeese Lake on Friday, Jan 28, after they were found in a truck stolen from Williams Lake.

“Just before 9 a.m. this morning frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to the refuse area near McLeese Lake, for a report that a man and woman had started a fire,” a Williams Lake RCMP news release reads.

“The two were associated to a truck that had reportedly been stolen from Williams Lake.”

Police say the person who reported them also claimed the couple had attempted to steal from a store in McLeese Lake.

As RCMP arrived, they say the man fled on foot, while the woman tried to start a truck.

“Following a brief struggle, the officer was able to take the woman into custody,” the news release reads.

“The 29-year-old from Quesnel was arrested for possession of the stolen truck and once identified found to be a prohibited driver and was wanted on outstanding warrants from Quesnel.”

Police would arrest the man a couple hours later, also seizing small amounts of drugs, what they suspect are stolen licence plates, and a machete and knife.

“Given that these are new allegations for which neither has been charged, the man or woman cannot be identified,” Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said in the news release.

“They will remain in custody and are expected to appear in court tomorrow morning.”

