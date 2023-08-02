Image: RCMP logo

Image: RCMP logo

Williams Lake RCMP arrest 4 people at possible chop shop

RCMP executed a search warrant at a 150 Mile House property

Four people have been arrested and could face charges of possession of stolen property, said the Williams Lake RCMP.

On Monday July 31, 2023, Williams Lake RCMP received a report regarding possible stolen property at a residence on Paradise Drive in 150 Mile House, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

“Police began an investigation and a search warrant was obtained for the property,” Saunderon noted in a news release. “During the search police found evidence to suggest the property may be used as a chop shop.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

READ MORE: RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ filled with stolen goods on Nakusp man’s property

READ MORE: Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooRCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
2 years after Kelowna deadly crane collapse, B.C. considers safety improvements

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP arrest 4 people at possible chop shop

Williams Lake athletes Joelle Thurow, Maya Nowotny, Ane Fine and Gabrielle Knox played for the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance at the Provincial Regional Championship (PRC) July 7 to 9,(Photo submitted)
Williams Lake rugby players compete at Provincial Regional Championship

Wayne Lucier, left, participates as Sonny with Bonnie Kilroe’s Cher during Kilroe’s Divas Show at the McLeese Lake Hall Saturday, July 29 during the Métis Jamboree. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: 300 people attend Metis Jamboree at McLeese Lake

Vincent Collins.
Former 100 Mile teacher will not see jail time following sentencing on Tuesday