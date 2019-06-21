Williams Lake RCMP apprehend suspects after foot chase in Smedley Road area Friday morning

Williams Lake RCMP were quick to catch suspects on foot Friday morning they were pursuing in the northern part of the city on a stolen vehicle case.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the arrest was part of an investigation into the theft of a Ford F-350 out of Quesnel a few days prior.

The suspects were seen in Williams Lake Friday morning in the vehicle and pursued by police in the areas of 168 Mile Road and Smedley Road.

Byron had issued a statement for the public in the area to assist in locating one Caucasian male suspect and one Indigenous female suspect who were trying to evade police on foot, however, officers were able to apprehend both suspects in the Smedley Road area before that was necessary.

Byron confirmed by 10:30 a.m. RCMP had the two suspects in custody relating to the stolen vehicle and have also recovered the vehicle. Byron commended Williams Lake officers for their hard work in tracking down the suspects and making an arrest.

