Williams Lake RCMP apprehend suspects after foot chase in Smedley Road area Friday morning

Vehicle stolen out of Quesnel, two suspects in custody

Williams Lake RCMP were quick to catch suspects on foot Friday morning they were pursuing in the northern part of the city on a stolen vehicle case.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the arrest was part of an investigation into the theft of a Ford F-350 out of Quesnel a few days prior.

The suspects were seen in Williams Lake Friday morning in the vehicle and pursued by police in the areas of 168 Mile Road and Smedley Road.

Read More: Do you know this person? Police ask public to help identify suspect

Byron had issued a statement for the public in the area to assist in locating one Caucasian male suspect and one Indigenous female suspect who were trying to evade police on foot, however, officers were able to apprehend both suspects in the Smedley Road area before that was necessary.

Byron confirmed by 10:30 a.m. RCMP had the two suspects in custody relating to the stolen vehicle and have also recovered the vehicle. Byron commended Williams Lake officers for their hard work in tracking down the suspects and making an arrest.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.
Next story
You might not know these B.C. records are public

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Deka Lake east of 100 Mile House has been found safe

RCMP thanks South Cariboo Search and Rescue and the public for assistance in finding Teresa Sideen

Do you know this person? Police ask public to help identify suspect

Williams Lake RCMP say the man was involved in an incident at Diamonds and Dust where a gun was shot

UPDATE: Missing Williams Lake man found

Ryan Terrien was last seen on Monday, June 17, and could be in Kamloops

Oil recycling upgraded at West Chilcotin land fill

Residents in the West Chilcotin have access to an improved oil recycling… Continue reading

Festivies planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Williams Lake June 21

A parade will be begin at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration in Boitanio Park

VIDEO: Carey Price brings young fan to tears after surprising him at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Most Read