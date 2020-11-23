Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley speaks to city council. (Monica Lamb Yorski photo)

Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley speaks to city council. (Monica Lamb Yorski photo)

Williams Lake ranks seventh on crime severity index

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe”: RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley

For the second year in a row Williams Lake has ranked seventh in Statistics Canada’s crime severity index for cities with a core population of 10,000 or more.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. and officer in charge Jeff Pelley said the index, released in October, is based on 2019’s police-reported crimes and 2019’s three identified homicides influenced the ratings.

“We have three individuals charged with first degree murder and one of those is charged with two counts of first degree murder,” he told the Tribune.

The victims of those homicides were Sabrina Rosette, 33, who died of stabbing wounds at Tl’esqox (Toosey) First Nation on June 8, 2019, Richard Irvine James Duncan Jr. killed in a shooting death on Aug. 6, 2019 and Branton Regner whose body was found in the Fraser River on Aug. 27, 2019.

“As a smaller community we know that a single violent offence or a string of non-violent crimes can rapidly change our crime severity index ranking that would occur in a larger municipality.”

Pelley said the detachment made significant strides and while Williams Lake remains number seven, next year he thinks there will be further successes.

Experience has shown that a few people in the community are responsible for the majority of crimes which results in a tremendous strain on public and police resources, he added.

In all of 2019 the RCMP responded to 8,468 calls for service in the city compared to 7,911 in 2018.

There were a total of 1,468 people in custody in 2019 and 189 missing persons investigations conducted by the RCMP.

There were also ‘substantial’ increases in theft of vehicles and an increase in theft from vehicles.

Since becoming inspector in 2016, Pelley has led the detachment toward a more consultative research based approach that has seen the detachment work with other agencies and service organizations to deal with root issues in an effort to reduce crime.

Police have targeted high volume offenders and known crime hot spots and disrupt crime throughout the region.

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe. We don’t do this alone, this is a community issue. We cannot solve or lower crime rates without the co-operation of the community.”

Pelley said working with the community has resulted in some substantial successes over the last year that have involved some very serious offences that have dramatically led to crime reduction in Williams Lake and surrounding communities.

With government funding received in April 2017, he established a Cariboo Chilcotin crime reduction unit made up of six additional members who have contributed to almost 400 recommended charges on several individuals over the year.

“Our general duty officers have focused on high-risk offenders, bail conditions, enforcement and those have all been contributing factors.”

He has applied for funding for the crime reduction unit to continue after March 31, 2021.

Bi-annual reports have to be submitted on the unit, he said.

READ MORE: Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City drafts agreement for Longhouse as temporary COVID quarantine housing

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley speaks to city council. (Monica Lamb Yorski photo)
Williams Lake ranks seventh on crime severity index

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe”: RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, not all of which are pictured here, volunteered their time to make the Bull Mountain family fun day happen in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club gearing up for busy season ahead

Work from volunteers has gone into creating signage and creating a COVID-19 protocol and safety plan

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File Photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Perennial cereals and their potential to heal

I was excited to read that Intermediate wheatgrass is now approved for human use in the U.S.

A memorandum agreement is being signed with between the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Friendship Society for the longhouse at the Stampede Grounds to be used as temporary COVID-19 quarantine housing if needed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City drafts agreement for Longhouse as temporary COVID quarantine housing

The Cariboo Friendship Society owns the building and leases property from the city

Herbicide exemption. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press
FOREST INK: Responsible use of herbicides crucial

Hopefully in time there will be some acceptable alternatives to what we use now

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Most Read