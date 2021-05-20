Digital literacy is an essential need for workers today, and one of the aspects of a project in Williams Lake called Every Door the Right Door that has received funding from the provincial government. (File photo)

Digital literacy is an essential need for workers today, and one of the aspects of a project in Williams Lake called Every Door the Right Door that has received funding from the provincial government. (File photo)

Williams Lake, Quesnel recipients of poverty reduction grants from province

Each community will receive $50,000

Two Cariboo poverty reduction programs are receiving a financial boost from provincial funding.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced $50,000 to support the Every Door the Right Door project in Williams Lake and $50,000 to support a food redistribution pilot project in Quesnel.

This community social service project in Williams Lake will be comprised of many initiatives, including a digital literacy program and the development of a social enterprise program to provide opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment.

Anne Burrill, project lead for Thrive Community Poverty Reduction in Williams Lake, said the funds will be used toward four different initiatives.

There will be a series of workshops for frontline workers aimed at creating ways to connect people with the right services.

Working with the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, the digital literacy project will provide training and access to technology.

“We are still trying to access some equipment, but digital literacy is more important now that everyone has to access so much online,” Burrill said. “If you don’t have a computer, phone or tablet it’s really difficult.”

A third program will help people who are eligible to apply for rental supplements that exist for families and seniors in B.C.

The fourth initiative will pursue the feasibility of a day labour program.

“We don’t know yet how it will work out, but we will be assessing if there is enough need in and how it can work,” Burrill said.

In Quesnel, the food distribution project will create community connections with food providers and organizations that can accept and distribute food to those in need and evaluate whether a sustainable food redistribution model can be developed long-term.

“Local governments are crucial in our efforts to reduce poverty in B.C., because the impacts of poverty are felt most keenly at the local level,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a news release. “By supporting local governments in the development of their own poverty reduction plans and projects, we’re ensuring they have the tools and resources to make a difference. As B.C. continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we know people still need extra support, and these grants do just that.”

These projects are from the second intake of the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

Read more: Food security network coming to Quesnel thanks to $50K provincial grant


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time
Next story
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

Just Posted

Digital literacy is an essential need for workers today, and one of the aspects of a project in Williams Lake called Every Door the Right Door that has received funding from the provincial government. (File photo)
Williams Lake, Quesnel recipients of poverty reduction grants from province

Each community will receive $50,000

The Salvation Army is using its Community Response Unit truck to serve hamburgers for a community barbecue Thursday, May 20 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Salvation Army hosting community barbecue in Williams Lake

Masks and social distancing are required

The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Final hearing set for appeal of Gibraltar mine permit by Tsilhqot’in Nation

Environmental Appeal Board virtual hearings May 20, May 21

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new first vice-president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Local government act

Steve Forseth’s love of politics began in grade school

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjorn, left, and Const. Dan Cohen train for an upcoming KidSport fundraiser. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake RCMP officers going extra miles for KidSport

On the weekend of May 28, Cpl. Fraser Bjorn and Const. Dan Cohen plan to complete a 4x4x48

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Most Read