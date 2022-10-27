Williams Lake couple arrested in Quesnel for property crime offences

Patrick and Kyla Power of Williams Lake have been charged with property offences after being arrested by the Quesnel RCMP. (Black Press file photo)

A Williams Lake man and woman are facing charges for alleged property crime offences in Quesnel.

According to a news release, the Quesnel RCMP received a report on Tuesday, Oct. 25, of a camper parked along Highway 97 that had been broken into and items stolen.

Police identified a suspect vehicle that was located in Quesnel on Jade Street at approximately 5:21 p.m. A 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from the Williams Lake area were arrested.

The vehicle they were driving had allegedly been stolen out of Quesnel in September and is believed to have been linked to other serious offences in the Williams Lake area.

“These travelling criminals have no boundaries,” said Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “They travel from one community to the other, committing crimes in the communities they visit.”

Patrick Power has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner in Quesnel, as well as possession of stolen property in relation to a Williams Lake incident. Kyla Power has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and occupying a vehicle that was taken without the consent of the owner in Quesnel.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming, Kronebusch noted.

