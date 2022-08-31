Williams Lake property owner requests drive-through zoning amendment

The owner of the former Shell station has asked for ‘drive-through restaurant use’ to be added to the zoning for the property at 1238 Broadway Avenue South.
Additional requests are to amend the off-street parking to allow a minimum of six parking spaces, including one accessible parking space and to reduce the minimum two-way parking aisle width from 7.3 metres to 6.8 metres.
Up until 2013, there was a Shell Station and a Quizno’s at the site.
During the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30, council gave the zoning amendment second reading and directed staff to send out notices to all property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius.
A public hearing on the zoning amendment application will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at city hall.
The owner of the property is 4330 Wilson Creek Fuel Inc. with TK & Sons Contracting Inc. as the construction company.
Jessica Ball, the city’s planning analyst, noted in a report to council, the applicant has been in constant communication with the planning department to move the project forward.
monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
