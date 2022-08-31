Williams Lake property owner requests drive-through zoning amendment

City council gave second reading to the application Tuesday, Aug. 30

A contracting company on behalf of the property owner is asking for a zoning amendment to allow a drive-through restaurant on Broadway Avenue South where a Shell Station and Quiznos were previously located in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The owner of the former Shell station has asked for ‘drive-through restaurant use’ to be added to the zoning for the property at 1238 Broadway Avenue South.

Additional requests are to amend the off-street parking to allow a minimum of six parking spaces, including one accessible parking space and to reduce the minimum two-way parking aisle width from 7.3 metres to 6.8 metres.

Up until 2013, there was a Shell Station and a Quizno’s at the site.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30, council gave the zoning amendment second reading and directed staff to send out notices to all property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius.

A public hearing on the zoning amendment application will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at city hall.

The owner of the property is 4330 Wilson Creek Fuel Inc. with TK & Sons Contracting Inc. as the construction company.

Jessica Ball, the city’s planning analyst, noted in a report to council, the applicant has been in constant communication with the planning department to move the project forward.



