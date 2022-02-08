Williams Lake post office closed until further notice

The Williams Lake post office is closed as of Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, ‘until further notice’ according to the sign on the door. (Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s only Canada Post outlet is locked up tight and a sign on the door states it is “closed until further notice.”

There is no access to post office boxes for mail pick up or to retail services located on Second Avenue in downtown.

The sign apologizes for any inconvenience but provides no details.

No information had been posted on the Canada Post website regarding service alerts as of Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

The Tribune has reached out to Canada Post and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

The post office in Williams Lake has been the focus of repeated anti-mandate conflicts in recent weeks.

Last Friday, Feb. 4, a local anti-mask advocate was posting on Facebook live video from inside the store insisting on being served without a mask and using profanity when she was refused service.

The woman then posted a video of being served in the foyer.

She also argued with an RCMP officer the legality of not being allowed in without a mask.

There is no indication the closure is connected to specific incidents.

More to come.

Read more: Williams Lake 7-Eleven to end postal services



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada PostCOVID-19Williams Lake