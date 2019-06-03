Williams Lake planner promoted to City’s manager of planning and development

Hasib Nadvi has been working at the City for three years

Hasib Navdi has been promoted to manager of planning and development for the City of Williams Lake. Photo submitted

After joining the City of Williams Lake’s planning department three years ago, Hasib Nadvi has been promoted as the manager of planning and development.

In his new position, Nadvi will serve as a technical liaison with outside consulting, engineering and development companies, noted Guillermo Angel, the city’s corporate engagement officer in a press release.

“I am excited about my new role,” Nadvi said of the promotion. “I am happy that the City has put its faith in me to play an important role in achieving its current and long term goals. One of best things about it is that I get to achieve this with a team of hard working and talented individuals. The role comes with big responsibilities. I see it as an encouragement to continue to work hard as well.”

Nadvi grew up in Bangladesh and Ontario.

A graduate from both McMaster University with a bachelor of science and the University of Northern British Columbia with a bachelor of planning, Nadvi also has his urban design certification from Simon Fraser University.

When asked what drew him to planning, he said very early into his first degree, he realized he wanted to study something that was multidisciplinary.

“My second criterion was that it has to make a positive impact in people’s lives, however, I was not sure what that would be.”

It was when he was working on some Geographic Information System (GIS) projects that he was exposed to the planning world.

“I also took a trip to South Asia after finishing my second year of university. The trip made me realize the importance of planning — both current and long-term — in the betterment of a community. After that I knew I was going to pursue planning as my next degree.”

Outside of work, he loves the outdoors and said he and his wife are usually out hiking, kayaking or doing stand up paddle boarding.

“This is one of the reasons I grew a strong attachment to Williams Lake over the years,” he said. “I love exploring different mountains all over western Canada for skiing. I also like to pluck away on my guitars whenever I need to unwind.”



