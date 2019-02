RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the matter is under investigation

RCMP are investigating an incident where a vehicle ran up onto a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian causing minor injuries Tuesday afternoon on Dairy Road. File image

A pedestrian received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Dairy Road in Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m.

“A motor vehicle act charge is anticipated,” Byron said, noting the matter is still under investigation.



