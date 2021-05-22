Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb officiated naming the Nekw7usem Bridge linking the RC Cotton Trail to Scout Island on Monday, May 17. The popular new bridge was spearheaded by the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb officiated naming the Nekw7usem Bridge linking the RC Cotton Trail to Scout Island on Monday, May 17. The popular new bridge was spearheaded by the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake pedestrian bridge officially given Secwepemc name Nekw7usem

Williams Lake mayor and Williams Lake First Nation chief unveiled new signage during naming ceremony

Pouring rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of participants who attended a naming ceremony for the Nekw7usem Bridge connecting RC Cotton Trail to Scout Island held Monday, May 17 in Williams Lake.

Leadership and representation from the city of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation gathered at noon for drumming and short speeches from Mayor Walt Cobb and Chief Willie Sellars.

With the English pronunciation “Nek-woo-som,” Nekw7usem was one of three names submitted by Williams Lake First Nation and means unity.

“The name that was chosen — unity — is very, very important as our two communities work together for a common goal,” Cobb said.

Sellars said giving the bridge a Secwepmec name is a great start and will help dispel public perceptions on social media that there is “lots of contention between First Nation and non-First Nation people.”

“We are building relationships with our non-First Nations and First Nations neighbours and we have to start publicizing and celebrating them more because Williams Lake is a great place to live and is the traditional territory of the Williams Lake First Nation, part of the Secwepmec Nation.”

Cobb thanked everyone involved with the ceremony and the production of bridge, as well as one of the local mills that donated a surveillance camera.

“There are many, many people that were involved in the project,” Cobb said.

Read more: RC Cotton bridge officially open to the public


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsRecreationWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake Fire Department responds to grass fire off Carson Drive Friday afternoon

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb officiated naming the Nekw7usem Bridge linking the RC Cotton Trail to Scout Island on Monday, May 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake pedestrian bridge officially given Secwepemc name Nekw7usem

Williams Lake mayor and Williams Lake First Nation chief unveiled new signage during naming ceremony

Crews will be installing a French Drain system on Dog Creek Road near the intersection at Roberts Drive. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
French drain system being installed near intersection of Dog Creek Road and Roberts Drive

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic on Saturday, May 22

The Williams Lake Fire Department battles a grass fire off of Carson Avenue in Williams Lake Friday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department responds to grass fire off Carson Drive Friday afternoon

The fire is located off of Carson Drive adjacent to the hydro transfer station behind the St. Peter’s Anglican Church below

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The city of Williams Lake call for inquiry into the sentencing of prolific and repeat offenders is gaining support from other communities. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s call for prolific offender inquiry gaining traction

A resolution on the issue was passed at NCLGA, other councils write letters of support

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Most Read