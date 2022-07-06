Williams Lake parent raises safety concerns at crosswalks near her son’s elementary school

‘My son always has trouble getting vehicles to stop at the crosswalks,” said Katie Galliazzo

The city of Williams Lake will be installing an electronic speed reader sign in the Cataline Elementary School area this September after a parent raised concerns about her son’s safety using the crosswalks to walk to school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An electronic speed tracking sign will be installed near Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake this September.

The move comes after city council received a letter from Katie Galliazzo, a school parent, who said when her son crosses the crosswalk at either Latin Avenue or Beauchamp Crescent cars don’t see him or stop for him.

“We live on Latin Avenue and my son always has trouble getting vehicles to stop at the crosswalks,” she told the Tribune Tuesday. “As well as when I’ve walked with him, on more than one occasion vehicles have been speeding in the school zone and not stopping for us at the crosswalks.”

During the regular meeting Tuesday, July 5, council approved a report from the public works committee who met on June 24 to consider Galliazzo’s letter and make recommendations.

In response, the committee recommended that a letter be sent from the city to let her know about the sign but also that line painting in the area will be completed soon and that other city signage in the area has been reviewed and deemed adequate.

Galliazzo said it was “great news,” the city plans to put in the speed tracking sign.

“I’m happy that city council took my request seriously. We live quite close to Cataline and it’s easy for my son to walk to school by himself, but as a parent you worry if cars aren’t stopping at those designated crosswalks like they should be.”

Copies of the city’s letter to her will be sent to the RCMP and School District 27.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

backtoschoolWilliams Lake