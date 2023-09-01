Williams Lake overdose awareness event aims at supporting community

Williams Lake First Nations singers and drummers sang the Honour Song for attendees and participants to start things off at the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Canadian Mental Health Association had a team at the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. Madison Rushton, from left, Evan Pantanetti, Rahne Brunsch and Laurel White were all there to support the event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Eric Davidson, youth program leader, left, and Derek Godin from BGC Williams Lake and NOOPA, were providing harm reduction resources to attendees at the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dez Wycotte, youth outreach worker, was enjoying some Soda Creek Sweet Corn and Erik Schutze, was helping her host the Denisiqi booth at the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Constable Kevin Neufeld with Indigenous policing, was providing some fun activities and giveaways for children who stopped by at the RCMP table at the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jenn Brown of Mint & Lime Catering returned early from vacation to take part in the Overdose Awareness Day events in Boitanio Park Aug. 31. She said they enjoyed participating in the event so much last year they were happy to be there again. She was grilling up Soda Creek Sweet Corn for the crowd. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An empty chair sat as a physical reminder of the many people who are gone from the community as the death toll continues to rise due to toxic drug poisonings at an International Overdose Awareness Day event in Boitanio Park.

The event on Aug. 31, was organized by the Community Action Team, and spearheaded by Laurel White, a harm reduction coordinator at BGC Williams Lake.

“These were people that were loved and they’re dearly, dearly missed,” she said to those gathered as the event got underway.

The numbers are astounding, with Interior Health dealing with 5,931 overdose calls in 2022, but White emphasized how the numbers are more than numbers, they are people.

Since 2016, when B.C. declared the overdose crisis, at least 12,739 people have died due to illicit toxic drug poisoning. In 2023, between January and July, nearly 1,500 deaths have been attributed to illicit toxic drugs.

“It is still an ongoing crisis and things have not gotten better,” said White.

With 86 per cent of those deaths related to fentanyl, she said the drugs themselves have gotten worse.

Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 59.

“This is why we are hear today, we have lost too many loved ones,” she said.

White explained how the aim of harm reduction is not to condone drug use, but to support people. She said harm reduction is not having people use alone and having Naloxone available.

“The use of drugs does not mean people forfeit their right to life.”

The biggest barrier to harm reduction and saving lives, said White, is stigma.

“At the end of the day, we are here for our people,” she said.

Locally, at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, the emergency room now has services to help address those experiencing overdoses through a streamlined process for access help.

Heather Hair, the director of clinical operations at the hospital said for the past 18 months, the drug suboxone has been available to help those who need it.

Hair said the drug removes the cravings for the highly addictive opioids. Seen as a major breakthrough in treating those with opioid dependencies, having it available in emergency rooms can be critical to helping people get on a path to recovery.

Once people can be released, they can also be connected to treatment options, if they want it.

“You’ve got to meet the patient where the patient’s at,” said Hair.

The event included a broad range of service organizations and opportunities for engagement. There was food available for people at the event, activities including Naloxone training and memorial rock painting for those who had lost a loved one. A grief workshop took place in the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

Live music and stories from those with lived experience both of survival and losing loved ones was also part of the day.

“This space if full of love, full of compassion and full of understanding,” said White.

Interior Health, Canadian Mental Health, Williams Lake First Nation, Desnisiqi, Cariboo-Chilcotin Foundry, BGC Williams Lake, Cariboo Friendship Society and First Nations Health Authority all hosted tables at the event. BGC Williams Lake had Naloxone kits to give out and drug-testing strips as well.

Little Fennel Cup, Mint & Lime Catering, and Cup & Cone all helped keep those at the event fed.

