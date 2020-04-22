Williams Lake officers complete hero workout to honour fallen RCMP officer

It was a gruelling, 23-minute cross-fit workout for 23 years of service.
Williams Lake RCMP officers gathered Monday at Lake City Secondary School in the heat of the day to pay their respects to fellow officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty in Nova Scotia in one of the largest mass shootings in Canadian history after serving 23 years with the RCMP.
Surrounded by family members cheering them on, and led by Total Ice fitness instructor and gym manager Natasha Johnson with Tyrel Lucas, more than a dozen local officers dressed in full police gear took the challenge to do a ‘hero workout’ in honour of the fallen officer.
“This is in honour of (Const. Stevenson) and in support of her family as well as all our colleagues across Canada,” said RCMP Const. Toby Klassen.
Const. Dan Cohen added the workout was a good way to connect with each other and honour Stevenson.
“I think it’s a good reality check (that) the work that we do is dangerous,” he said. “It kind of gives you a sinking feeling when you hear that.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his daily briefing on April 20, that a virtual vigil will be held later this week for the victims.
