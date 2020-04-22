Williams Lake officers complete hero workout to honour fallen RCMP officer

Const. Martin Richard organized the hero workout. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP officers used the Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus field Monday to do a hero workout for fallen officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Const. Dan Cohen and Const. Taylor Callens braved the heat in full gear for the workout. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Const. Hildebrandt of the Williams Lake detachment does 23 box jumps as part of the hero workout. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Officers complete 23 squats in the heat with full gear on. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Const. Patrick Grey takes his turn at the box jumps. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP Police Dog Services Const. Bentley Johannson takes part in the gruelling cross-fit workshop Monday, completing 23 crunches. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Total Ice staff led the workout for officers Monday.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP complete 23 kettlebell swings. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP officer Const. G. Levitt gets in on the workout before having to leave on a call for service.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Const. Shane Nicoll (right), who just welcomed a new baby boy with his wife, and fellow officer, Const. Taylor Grant 10 days ago, takes part in a hero workout to honour Nova Scotia Const. Heidi Stevenson.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Const. Taylor Grant and Const. Shane Nicoll are all smiles with their ten-day-old baby Colt at the hero workout. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Const. Patrick Grey gained a workout partner in his little daughter Aspen. Grey was one of more than a dozen on and off duty RCMP members who gathered Monday outside Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake campus to pay their respects to fallen officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson of Nova Scotia, who was killed in the line of duty on the weekend. See Page 17 for more on this story. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a gruelling, 23-minute cross-fit workout for 23 years of service.

Williams Lake RCMP officers gathered Monday at Lake City Secondary School in the heat of the day to pay their respects to fellow officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty in Nova Scotia in one of the largest mass shootings in Canadian history after serving 23 years with the RCMP.

Surrounded by family members cheering them on, and led by Total Ice fitness instructor and gym manager Natasha Johnson with Tyrel Lucas, more than a dozen local officers dressed in full police gear took the challenge to do a ‘hero workout’ in honour of the fallen officer.

Read More: RCMP says it will look at how Nova Scotia public was warned of active shooter threat

“This is in honour of (Const. Stevenson) and in support of her family as well as all our colleagues across Canada,” said RCMP Const. Toby Klassen.

Const. Dan Cohen added the workout was a good way to connect with each other and honour Stevenson.

“I think it’s a good reality check (that) the work that we do is dangerous,” he said. “It kind of gives you a sinking feeling when you hear that.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his daily briefing on April 20, that a virtual vigil will be held later this week for the victims.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake