Reggie and Janet Char welcomed their newborn son Aiden Daniel Lewis Char on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 12:04 a.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Aiden was the first baby born in Williams Lake in 2020.

Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

The parents of a baby boy born on Jan. 5 at 12:02 a.m. in Williams Lake were surprised to learn he was the 2020 New Year’s baby.

“I’m happy our boy’s famous, but I did not expect that he would be the New Year’s baby,” said Reggie Char as his newborn son Aiden Daniel Lewis Char lay sleeping in his mother Janet Char’s arms at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Read more: First 2020 baby for Williams Lake born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Weighing 3,033 grams or six pounds and 11 ounces, Aiden already has a full head of black hair.

The Chars are from Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation, about an hour’s drive west of Williams Lake, so they were already in town anticipating the birth of their baby when Janet went into labour.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, they knew they needed to get to Cariboo Memorial Hospital because some of Janet’s deliveries have been quick.

Their daughter Jayonna, 7, was born in a hostel near the hospital when Janet’s water broke.

Another daughter Clarice, 2, was born within five minutes after Janet arrived at CMH by ambulance.

Aiden is baby brother to seven siblings — older sisters Shikita and Jerilyn, as well as Jayonna, 7, Reggie Jr., 6, Jezelle, 4, Melina, 3, and Clarice, 2.

Reggie said he was anticipating another girl so when Aiden was born he did not have a boy’s name picked out and left it up to Janet.

“I’m glad Reggie Jr. has a little brother now,” he added.

Jerilyn has two daughters so when she brought them to the hospital to meet Aiden on Sunday, they thought it was ‘cute’ that he was their ‘baby uncle,’ Reggie said.

Janet hopes to go home to Tl’etinqox on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

For doctor appointments, she said she brings her children into Williams Lake.

The first 2020 New Year’s baby in B.C. was born on Jan. 1 12:01 a.m. in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital via cesarean section.

Read more: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

Just Posted

Snow on the way Monday night for the Cariboo, cold snap by the weekend

Five to 10 cm expected for Cariboo cities

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A tanker truck has gone off the road, and is also affecting rail traffic

UPDATED: Tragic end to search for missing Quesnel senior

Malcolm McLaughlin, 90, had been missing since Dec. 30. His dog, Chico, was alive and unhurt.

‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 still closed between Bella Coola and Government Wharf Monday

Salvation Army bringing food to Williams Lake needy on Saturday nights

They acquired a disaster services truck in spring 2018, rolled out the program Jan. 2019

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Most Read