Williams Lake Muslims hoping for a place to gather

Representatives appealed to the city for help to find a location

Members of the local Muslim community Dr. Rafi Sahibzada, (from left) Rehan Siddiqui and Imran Khan have asked the city to help them find a place in Williams Lake. (Beth Veenkamp photo)

The Muslim community in Williams Lake is hoping to have a place to gather.

“Currently we have 20 people all together,” said Rehan Siddiqui during a presentation to the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, July 13.

Key challenges include where to conduct faith services, he told council.

“We normally pray five times a day,” he added, noting they are looking for a facility with water, heat, a kitchen, etc.

Presently they are forming a committee to help promote multi-faith engagement in the community.

Mayor Walt Cobb said other faiths have shared spaces in the past, but wondered if that would work.

“We as a city don’t have any land,” Cobb added, noting he met a doctor last year in Williams Lake who said he was not going to stay because there wasn’t the ability to worship with other Muslims in the community.

Siddiqui arrived in Williams Lake in April of this year.

“Yesterday we all went up to Prince George to so we could perform the Eid-ul-Adha prayer at a mosque,” he added, explaining it is one of their major festivals.

If anyone in the community has an available space they are encouraged to contact him at 250-662-7672.

