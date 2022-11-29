Members of Highway Patrol Williams Lake are targetting impaired drivers. (Black Press file photo)

Williams Lake Mounties target impaired drivers

Road checks net results

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) officers have been busy getting impaired drivers off the road in and around Williams Lake, including two at the same time during one checkstop in Glendale.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, BCHP RCMP member’s setup a check point on Second Avenue North and Boundary Street checking for impaired drivers, police noted in a news release.

“Two vehicles approached the check point at the same time and a lone BCHP officer stopped them both. The officer suspected each driver was possibly impaired by alcohol. Both driver’s separately provided a breath sample that confirmed they were both impaired by alcohol and were subsequently served driving prohibitions and their vehicles impounded.”

During the same check point, a third impaired driver was also stopped, served driving prohibitions and vehicle impounded. As well, a Class 7 (N) driver was served with a 12-hour driving prohibition and four violation tickets for alcohol-related offences.

BCHP members conducted numerous impaired driving check points during the course of the weekend and stopped five impaired drivers and impounded five vehicles, ultimately contributing to making the roadways safer, said Const Mark Bouchard, BCHP Williams Lake.

“Impaired Driving remains one of the top causes of criminal death in British Columbia. If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. By finding an alternative way home such as transit, cabs, or a designated driver you can help ensure that you, and people sharing the road with you, get to their destination safely.”

Williams Lake

