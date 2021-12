The incident happened in front of the detachment just after 8 p.m.

Police didn’t have far to go to respond to a collision outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Saturday night. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are reminding motorists to scrape the frost off their windshields before driving, after a collision occurred outside the detachment Saturday evening, Dec. 4.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said the collision happened right outside of the detachment, and involved two parked police vehicles.

The matter is still under investigation.

