Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb extends condolences to communities devastated by wildfires

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said he wanted to acknowledge and send out his condolences to the communities that are being devastated by wildfires.

“When I see stuff on TV and on Facebook so much reminds me of what we went through in 2017,” he said at the beginning of the regular council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. ” We have sent out information and offered assistance in whatever way we can.”

Cobb said 1,300 wildfire evacuees have registered through Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Williams Lake since it opened in July.

“They had 20 new ones as of yesterday and most of them were from Logan Lake,” he said, noting evacuees are staying with billets, camping or staying in hotels.

The ESS reception centre has moved to the Seniors Activity Centre at 174 Fourth Ave. North and has a contract to stay there for two months.

It is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. but the phone number 250-267-4861 is answered 24/7.

Cobb said ESS manager Dave Dickson praised the volunteers at the reception centre as being exceptional and helpful.

“He’s really pleased with the way the community has stepped up once again,” Cobb said.

Williams Lake Stampede Association member Tim Rolph told council during the meeting that over the last four weeks the WLSA has hosted wildfire evacuees at the Stampede campground.

“We have had so far about 40 horses that we have been giving refuge to. They have been coming going, but we are there for the community and feel pretty good about the services we can provide.”

