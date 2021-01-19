Williams Lake mayor urges residents to follow protocols as city awaits COVID-19 numbers

Isolation ‘means not leaving your home or other accommodations’: Mayor Walt Cobb

In advance of an update from Interior Health Tuesday afternoon, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb spoke about the local COVID situation in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“The last numbers we had are from Friday, we were told we will get further updates today … I know everyone, including myself, is frustrated and worried,” Cobb said, noting he understands there are some people in the community questioning why the city doesn’t impose a lockdown or a curfew.

The city is following the provincial health officer’s guidelines, Cobb said, adding it is more important than ever to follow them now.

The COVID-19 numbers provided are for the Cariboo-Chilcotin, so the city is continuing to advocate to receive the numbers specifically for Williams Lake and Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“I would like to remind everyone who is in isolation this means not leaving your home or other accommodations,” the mayor urged. “Individuals requiring isolation support can e-mail COVIDSW@interiorhealth.ca. We expect a 1-800 number later today.”

It is expected that Interior Health will be providing contact information to access support such as food and home care.

Cobb reiterated the COVID-19 provincial health guidelines, adding ‘please do not socialize outside your household members.’

“If we are diligent now when it is most critical, we can get past this health care crisis,” he said.

He concluded by thanking health care professionals, front-line workers, teachers, grocery and retail workers and volunteers for doing everything possible to help the community.

