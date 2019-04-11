Williams Lake mayor suffers heart attack, recovering in hospital

Mayor Walt Cobb is expected to be home next week and off work recovering for several more

Mayor Walt Cobb was back to work Monday after winning his bid for mayor. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is recovering from surgery after suffering a heart attack early Wednesday morning.

“The City of Williams Lake wishes to inform its residents that Mayor Walt Cobb was self-admitted to hospital in the early morning of April 10th, 2019 due to health concerns. He was transferred to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a heart attack and successfully underwent treatment,” said Guillermo Angel, the city’s corporate engagement officer.

“Mayor Cobb is recovering well and is expected to be back in Williams Lake next week, where he will be recovering for the next several weeks. We ask that the mayor’s privacy and that of his family is respected during this time and any questions, comments or support be directed to City Hall.”

Cobb is best known nationally for his efforts in leading the community through the 2017 wildfires. Locally, he is beloved for his volunteerism and his willingness to make himself available as mayor to his constituents day and night. He is currently serving his second, consecutive term as mayor.

