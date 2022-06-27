Williams Lake mayor gives update on latest city developments, looks forward to Stampede

Mayor Walt Cobb is looking to borrow a horse to ride in the parade

Mayor Walt Cobb said he’s looking forward to the Williams Lake Stampede, coming up starting Thursday, June 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mayor Walt Cobb said the city is a busy place these days with lots of positive developments underway, including, of course, the upcoming Williams Lake Stampede.

“As you can see I’m all ready for Stampede and can’t wait to welcome the people back to the community and celebrate what we’re known for,” Cobb told the Tribune June 24.

The mayor said he’ll be sticking around city hall working throughout the summer.

“I thought I’d get a chance to take some time off but it doesn’t look like I will … I’ll be plugging away at the office.”

He noted during the monthly Leaders Moving Forward breakfast, he learned Interior Health has three new surgeons considering a move to Williams Lake.

“Things are looking good. They are looking better than they were, for sure.”

The other good news, he said, is that the former Poplar Glade school site is being purchased by Williams Lake First Nation and they have a meeting scheduled to discuss future development plans for that.

“There’s a lot of things happening.”

Cobb said the former Boitanio Mall is under construction, with units expected to be ready by 2023. That development will give hospital construction workers a much-needed place to stay as the first phase of construction is expected to get underway by late July or early August at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Construction contractors are “flat out” on lots of developments currently, both commercial and residential, he noted.

For the upcoming Stampede parade, the mayor is hoping he will be able to round up a horse of his own to ride in the parade.

“I really do want to ride a horse. Lynette and I used to have our own horses but since we’ve moved to town we don’t have horses anymore. I need to borrow a horse.”

Cobb said he’s really looking forward to the three ‘Rs’ of the Williams Lake Stampede weekend – rugby, rodeo and racing.

“I love the excitement it brings to the community and the liveliness. Everyone’s in a great mood.”

