Williams Lake man to be sentenced for Dawson Creek drug trafficking

Arin Joe Charleyboy was charged in September 2016, pleaded guilty in January 2018

A Williams Lake man will be sentenced in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on Aug. 25, 2020 after he pleaded guilty in January 2018 for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. (John Deacon, Q.C. courthouses.co photo)

A Williams Lake man will be sentenced on Aug. 25, 2020, in Dawson Creek Provincial Court after pleading guilty in Jan. 22, 2018 for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Arin Joe Charleyboy, along with 31 more individuals, was charged in September 2016 following a year-long Combined Forces Special Enforcement of B.C. in the Peace Region that began in July 2015.

During that investigation, CFSEU-BC’s North District Office seized cocaine, fentanyl, percocets, an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, as well as crystal methamphetamine, GHB, ampehtamine, cash and two additional firearms, from five search warrants and numerous traffic stops, the CFSEU-BC noted in a press release issued at the time.

