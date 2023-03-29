Williams Lake man speaking out about growing noise pollution from Highway 97

Bud Davidson is hoping to draw attention to highway noise issues and get enforcement of local bylaws so he can get some peace and quiet at his home in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bud Anderson is going to start making some noise of his own, after finally having enough of the highway noise inside his home in Williams Lake.

Anderson, who has lived in Boitanio Apartments, near Highway 97 for three years, said the noise from the highway has been getting worse and he and many of his fellow residents have had enough.

Specifically, he said engine brakes are a major issue, and despite signage on the outskirts of the community and at the brake check north of town residents hear them day and night.

So far, Anderson said he brought his complaints forward to both the RCMP and the city bylaw enforcement officer to no result.

While the RCMP pointed him at the city, he said the senior bylaw enforcement officer told him he does not have the power to enforce noise bylaws of this kind.

“We had a good discussion,” said Anderson, but in the end, the bylaw officer just gave him the number of Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE).

When he called CVSE, they in turn told him they had no one they could send for the community. Currently, all enforcement is focused on the Highway 5 corridor which has been the site of a number of deadly crashes, with two in one week in February.

Anderson is considering how to proceed and is hoping he can connect with fellow residents along the highway corridor in the city to try and bring attention to the problem.

He said he has spoken to many of his fellow residents, and so far they seem to agree the noise is a problem.

There are 53 units in the building, and he said he will continue to engage with fellow residents and is planning to stage some sort of awareness campaign along the highway to remind truckers to be considerate of residents.

Anderson has applied to move to a quieter building in a different part of town, but until then, he hopes to bring attention to the issue, something he knows has documented serious health implications.

Anyone interested in working with Anderson on bringing awareness to the issue can call him at 250-302-5295.

