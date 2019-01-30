A Williams Lake man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 29 to three charges stemming from a drug, firearm and drug paraphernalia seizure on Windmill Crescent in November 2016. Monica Lamb-Yorski Tribune file photo

Williams Lake man pleads guilty to drug and weapon possession charges

The charges were related to the seizure of items from a Windmill Crescent home in 2016

More than two years after drugs, loaded weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized from a Windmill Crescent home, a Williams Lake has pleaded guilty to three charges connected to the seizure.

Dominic Gelowitz appeared in Williams Lake B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Wearing black dress pants, a blue dress shirt and tie, Gelowitz stood in the prisoner’s box as he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possessing semi-automatic 9mm pistols in Williams Lake on Nov. 23, 2016.

The case was adjourned for sentencing to May 6, 2019 in Williams Lake by Judge Marguerite Church, with federal Crown requesting about 20 minutes to outline the facts in the case.

Gelowitz originally faced four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of careless use of storage of a firearm and two counts of possessing loaded, unloaded, with ammo prohibited restricted firearm.

On Nov. 24, 2016 the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) announced the arrest of the 20-year-old man for his alleged drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed on his Windmill Crescent residence in Williams Lake.

“Inside the residence, the CFSEU-BC’s investigators located an estimated one kilogram of cocaine, an unknown quantity of suspected methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, ammunition, a homemade firearm sound suppressor, edged weapons, thousands of dollars in cash, and drug paraphernalia,” media spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton noted in a press release at the time.

The RCMP’s Federal CLEAR team responsible for dismantling clandestine drug laboratories travelled to Williams Lake on Nov. 24, 2016 to assess the home. At the time, police said the property housed a suspected drug lab.


