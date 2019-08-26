A Williams Lake man has been identified as the person missing near Bella Bella after a boat capsized Friday, Aug. 23. File image

Williams Lake man identified as missing person off Bella Bella coast

Jeff Alexander is a well-loved father, grandfather, forester and hockey coach in Williams Lake

A Williams Lake man has been identified as the person missing after a boat capsized near Bella Bells on Friday, Aug. 23.

Jeff Alexander is a husband to Nyree Alexander, father of three adult children, grandfather, forester at Tolko Industries Ltd. and a well-respected minor hockey coach and volunteer in the community.

His family is still waiting to hear from the results of underwater recovery and search efforts in the area, Nyree confirmed Monday from Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations, said six people were aboard the boat near the coast of Bella Bella when it began taking on water late Friday morning.

“Five people were able to self-rescue and one person is missing,” Saunderson said, adding that underwater recovery efforts were expected to take place Sunday dependent on the weather.

READ MORE: Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Saunderson said the Bella Bella RCMP will be continuing the investigation of the incident and the Transportation Safety Board confirmed Monday it is aware of the incident and is gathering information as well.

“Once the vessel is recovered we will be interested to examine it,” said Chris Krepski, media relations specialist and communications with TSB.

The boat was a 26-foot Bayliner Trophy used for fishing charters.


