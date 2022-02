A Williams Lake man searching for lost black plastic cover with a strobe light for a sander. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake area man is searching for a black plastic cover with an orange strobe light for a sander, lost Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Trevor Stockdale noted the cover may be somewhere between Western Avenue and Highway 97 or Highway 20 to Hodgson Road near United Concrete.

It is approximately 24 inches by 30 inches.

Anyone who may have seen it is asked to please contact him at 250-267-7669.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake